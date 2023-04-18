Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Given New C$105.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CCA. CIBC decreased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$94.00 to C$93.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$74.00 to C$67.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research restated a sell rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Monday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$82.36.

TSE:CCA opened at C$64.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.78. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of C$60.00 and a 1-year high of C$114.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$66.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$70.17.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

