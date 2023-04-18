Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target Cut to C$75.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CCA has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$115.00 to C$110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$85.50 to C$86.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$74.00 to C$67.50 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$103.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$82.36.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Cogeco Communications Stock Up 0.3 %

Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$64.76 on Monday. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of C$60.00 and a twelve month high of C$114.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$66.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$70.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.