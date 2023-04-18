Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target Cut to C$93.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$94.00 to C$93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CCA. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$74.00 to C$67.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Veritas Investment Research restated a sell rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Monday, January 16th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$88.00 to C$83.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 16th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$85.50 to C$86.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$82.36.

Shares of CCA opened at C$64.76 on Monday. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of C$60.00 and a 52 week high of C$114.66. The firm has a market cap of C$1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$66.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$70.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

