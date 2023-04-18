Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target Raised to C$86.00 at Scotiabank

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$85.50 to C$86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CCA. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$88.00 to C$83.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 16th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$115.00 to C$110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a sell rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$103.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$82.36.

Shares of Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$64.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$66.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$70.17. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of C$60.00 and a 1 year high of C$114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.78, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

