Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) PT Lowered to C$75.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$83.00 to C$75.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$74.00 to C$67.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$115.00 to C$110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Monday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$85.50 to C$86.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$82.36.

TSE:CCA opened at C$64.76 on Monday. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of C$60.00 and a 1-year high of C$114.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$66.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$70.17. The firm has a market cap of C$1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.78, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

