Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Price Target Cut to C$105.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, CIBC lowered their target price on Cogeco from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.
Cogeco Stock Performance
Cogeco stock opened at $44.00 on Monday. Cogeco has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.25.
Cogeco Company Profile
Cogeco, Inc is a diversified holding company, which engages in the provision of cable television, Internet, telephony, and other telecommunications services to residential and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through the Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cogeco (CGECF)
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.