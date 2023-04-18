Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Price Target Cut to C$105.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC lowered their target price on Cogeco from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Cogeco Stock Performance

Cogeco stock opened at $44.00 on Monday. Cogeco has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.25.

Cogeco Company Profile

Cogeco, Inc is a diversified holding company, which engages in the provision of cable television, Internet, telephony, and other telecommunications services to residential and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through the Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications segments.

