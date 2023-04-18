Comerica Bank Acquires 198 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,360 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of MasTec by 40.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $89.47 on Tuesday. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $62.36 and a one year high of $103.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.03 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.48.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. MasTec had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on MasTec from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Barclays upped their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.18.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

