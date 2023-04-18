Comerica Bank Acquires 2,183 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,774 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WDC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,628,762 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,192,267,000 after buying an additional 355,610 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 143.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,702,001 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $348,351,000 after buying an additional 6,297,603 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 12.6% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,289,570 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $269,826,000 after buying an additional 928,721 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,780,409 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $182,372,000 after buying an additional 1,238,504 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 4.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,029,169 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $131,203,000 after buying an additional 171,025 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $36.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $63.26. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of -124.21 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.74.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.34). Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on WDC shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

