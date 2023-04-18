Comerica Bank Acquires Shares of 38,727 Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Ball by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ball Stock Performance
NYSE BALL opened at $51.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.53 and its 200-day moving average is $53.55. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $89.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.78.
Ball Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.
About Ball
Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ball (BALL)
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.