Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $96.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.81 and a 1-year high of $103.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.53.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $952.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.14 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $2,003,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,271.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $698,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,673.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $2,003,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,271.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.17.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is a New Jersey insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

See Also

