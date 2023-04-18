Comerica Bank Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth $513,164,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 26,278.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,897,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,719 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth $168,058,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,969,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,130,000 after purchasing an additional 583,057 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth $54,500,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas cut Take-Two Interactive Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO opened at $124.38 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $140.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of -55.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.79). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.