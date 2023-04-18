Comerica Bank Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 132.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 90.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 39.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHDN shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on Churchill Downs from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Churchill Downs from $273.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial began coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.83.

Insider Activity at Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Trading Down 0.4 %

In related news, COO William E. Mudd sold 20,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.46, for a total value of $4,929,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 306,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,417,499.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $255.00 on Tuesday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $264.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.70.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.20). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 60.32%. The business had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Recommended Stories

