Comerica Bank Sells 32,918 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 32,918 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in PBF Energy by 5,747.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PBF shares. StockNews.com downgraded PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PBF Energy from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PBF Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.38.

PBF Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PBF opened at $38.53 on Tuesday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.57 and a 200-day moving average of $41.72.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($0.54). PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 72.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.52%.

About PBF Energy

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

