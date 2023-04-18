Comerica Bank Sells 511 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,114 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. bought 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.31 per share, with a total value of $520,501.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,252.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $73.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $57.48 and a twelve month high of $98.54. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.35 and its 200 day moving average is $85.71.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $550.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.90 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 23.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Hovde Group raised Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.82.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.