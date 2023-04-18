CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $5.50 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $15.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on COMM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CommScope in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CommScope from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America raised shares of CommScope from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CommScope currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.81.

NASDAQ COMM opened at $4.95 on Monday. CommScope has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $13.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -0.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.38.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CommScope will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,002,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790,362 shares during the period. FPR Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 2.3% in the third quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 20,798,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $191,550,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in CommScope by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,146,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,995,000 after buying an additional 195,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CommScope by 22.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,616,000 after buying an additional 2,560,861 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CommScope by 9.9% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,871,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,026,000 after buying an additional 710,698 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

