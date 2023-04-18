Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) PT Raised to $29.00 at Barclays

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CFLT. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.89.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $24.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Confluent has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $40.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.20.

Insider Activity at Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.53 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.24% and a negative return on equity of 55.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Confluent news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $134,328.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 460,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,401,386.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $134,328.42. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 460,646 shares in the company, valued at $10,401,386.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 53,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $1,480,663.86. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 40,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,385.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,690,484 shares of company stock valued at $44,033,743 over the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Confluent

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Confluent by 311.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.