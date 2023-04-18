ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNOB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

ConnectOne Bancorp Price Performance

ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $32.13. The stock has a market cap of $653.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $81.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.19 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 32.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen T. Boswell bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $209,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 254,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,059.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $984,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 319,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,673,235.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $209,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 254,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,059.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNOB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of modern financial services. The firm offers commercial, commercial real estate, commercial construction, residential real estate, and consumer loans. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.