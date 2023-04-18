ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Downgraded by Mizuho

Mizuho cut shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Mizuho currently has $128.00 price objective on the energy producer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $143.00.

COP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Capital One Financial lowered ConocoPhillips from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $136.70.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE COP opened at $105.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The business had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.9% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 60.5% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 48,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Articles

