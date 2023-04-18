Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Short Interest Update

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the March 15th total of 2,370,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 518,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Consolidated Communications from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Consolidated Communications Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $440.37 million, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Consolidated Communications has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $8.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Consolidated Communications ( NASDAQ:CNSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $295.98 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 20.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 142.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 26.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nishkama Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 96.1% in the third quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 536,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 262,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.