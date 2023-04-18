Contrasting Stride (NYSE:LRN) and Meta Data (NYSE:AIU)

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) and Meta Data (NYSE:AIU – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Stride and Meta Data’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stride 5.63% 12.30% 6.13% Meta Data N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.3% of Stride shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Stride shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of Meta Data shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stride 0 1 2 0 2.67 Meta Data 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Stride and Meta Data, as reported by MarketBeat.

Stride presently has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.39%. Given Stride’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Stride is more favorable than Meta Data.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stride and Meta Data’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stride $1.76 billion 0.94 $107.13 million $2.33 16.43 Meta Data $14.61 million 0.56 -$168.90 million N/A N/A

Stride has higher revenue and earnings than Meta Data.

Volatility & Risk

Stride has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meta Data has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stride beats Meta Data on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stride

Stride, Inc. is a technology-based educational company, which engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J. Packard in 2000 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

About Meta Data

Meta Data Ltd. Engage in the provision of artificial intelligent education service (AIE) and artificial intelligent universe (AIU) IAAS service. The company was founded by Zhang Xi in January 2008 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

