Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Insider Purchases C$25,600.00 in Stock

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) insider Zeta Resources Limited bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,600.00.

Zeta Resources Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 23rd, Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.23, for a total value of C$446,800.00.

TSE CMMC opened at C$2.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$564.54 million, a PE ratio of -12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.71. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a 1-year low of C$1.23 and a 1-year high of C$3.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.95.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMMC. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Securities cut shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$1.90 to C$2.20 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.20 to C$2.60 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Copper Mountain Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.64.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

