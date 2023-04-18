Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Downgraded by TD Securities to “Tender”

TD Securities lowered shares of Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a tender rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$2.75 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$2.50.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CMMC. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Copper Mountain Mining from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.20 to C$2.60 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copper Mountain Mining currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.64.

Copper Mountain Mining Trading Up 1.5 %

CMMC opened at C$2.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$564.54 million, a PE ratio of -12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.23 and a 12-month high of C$3.89.

Insider Transactions at Copper Mountain Mining

About Copper Mountain Mining

In related news, insider Zeta Resources Limited bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,600.00. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

