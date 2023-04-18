Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg Sells 31,204 Shares

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 31,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $781,972.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,430.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Core & Main Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of CNM stock opened at $24.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.05. Core & Main, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $26.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.80.
Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNM. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 33.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.
