Corre Partners Management, Llc Acquires 74,674 Shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Stock

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 74,674 shares of NN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $78,407.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,366,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,634,567.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corre Partners Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 12th, Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 114,160 shares of NN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $121,009.60.

On Monday, April 10th, Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 22,647 shares of NN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $24,232.29.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 44,100 shares of NN stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $45,864.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 277,568 shares of NN stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $285,895.04.

On Friday, March 31st, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 61,837 shares of NN stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $63,073.74.

NN Stock Up 10.6 %

Shares of NNBR stock opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. NN, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $3.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76.

Institutional Trading of NN

NN ( NASDAQ:NNBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $118.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.15 million. NN had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that NN, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of NN by 26.1% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in NN by 1.6% in the third quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 4,139,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in NN by 5.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,284,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Corre Partners Management LLC grew its position in NN by 1.2% in the third quarter. Corre Partners Management LLC now owns 5,488,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,385,000 after acquiring an additional 62,789 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in NN in the first quarter valued at $205,000. 73.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NN in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About NN

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

