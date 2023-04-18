Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $302,682,000 after purchasing an additional 21,310 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $273,619,000 after acquiring an additional 75,245 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 767,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,076,000 after acquiring an additional 31,985 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,784 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,174 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $107.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.87 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.38.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $933.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CL King raised their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Argus upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.63.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

