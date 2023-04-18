Credit Suisse Group Boosts Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Price Target to GBX 1,000

Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 950 ($11.76) to GBX 1,000 ($12.37) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CPWHF. HSBC upgraded Ceres Power from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Ceres Power from GBX 1,560 ($19.30) to GBX 1,155 ($14.29) in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ceres Power presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,077.50.

Ceres Power Stock Performance

CPWHF opened at $4.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.56. Ceres Power has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

About Ceres Power

Ceres Power Holding plc engages in development and commercialization of fuel cell technology. It offers its product under the Steel Cell brand. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Horsham, the United Kingdom.

