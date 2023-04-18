Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $104.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.50.

NYSE:HIG opened at $69.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.86. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $79.44. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.19%.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $1,125,259.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,629 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,152.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $1,125,259.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,152.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $26,070.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,255.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,587 shares of company stock worth $7,524,178 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,773,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,878,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638,368 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,897,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $523,063,000 after buying an additional 566,895 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,457,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $488,795,000 after buying an additional 47,664 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,649,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,947,000 after buying an additional 147,509 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,070,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,085,000 after buying an additional 25,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

