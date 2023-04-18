Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target Cut to C$7.50

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by ATB Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Crew Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Crew Energy from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$7.85.

Crew Energy Stock Performance

TSE CR opened at C$4.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.65. Crew Energy has a 52-week low of C$3.80 and a 52-week high of C$6.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.31. The firm has a market cap of C$756.76 million, a P/E ratio of 2.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Crew Energy Company Profile

In related news, Director John Albert Brussa sold 7,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.21, for a total value of C$36,558.57. Corporate insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

