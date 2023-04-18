CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Rating Reiterated by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated their buy rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a market perform rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $122.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.84.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $54.29 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.71. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $38.94 and a 12 month high of $86.95.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $0.86. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 54,271.70% and a negative return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.84) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $1,111,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,222,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,604,500. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,990,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,396,000 after acquiring an additional 160,256 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,602,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,992 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,194,000 after buying an additional 1,848,437 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,993,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,689,000 after buying an additional 752,132 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,346,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,350,000 after buying an additional 194,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

