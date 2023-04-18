Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Upgraded at OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CROX. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $144.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $139.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.38. Crocs has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $143.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.95.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $945.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.16 million. Crocs had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 118.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Crocs will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.15 per share, for a total transaction of $339,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.15 per share, with a total value of $339,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 11,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total value of $1,443,893.55. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 134,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,515,062.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,571 shares of company stock valued at $4,797,996 in the last three months. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Crocs by 246.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 6,750.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

