Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,672 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCRN shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $829.04 million, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.98. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.85.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $628.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.57 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 48.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cross Country Healthcare



Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing segments. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

