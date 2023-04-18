Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,672 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,948,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,911,000 after acquiring an additional 350,272 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter worth $7,603,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,945,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after buying an additional 138,906 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCRN. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

Cross Country Healthcare Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $829.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average of $28.85.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $628.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.57 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 48.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Cross Country Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing segments. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.