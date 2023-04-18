CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.06

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.06 and traded as high as C$16.32. CT Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$16.27, with a volume of 143,442 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, CIBC boosted their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.53, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.0723 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.73%.

(Get Rating)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.