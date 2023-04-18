CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Given New $8.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by TD Cowen from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CTIC has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CTI BioPharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CTI BioPharma has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.29.

NASDAQ:CTIC opened at $4.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $580.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26. CTI BioPharma has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $7.80.

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James K. Fong sold 100,000 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CTI BioPharma news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 85,317 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $511,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,440 shares in the company, valued at $176,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James K. Fong sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTIC. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the third quarter valued at $4,279,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth $2,485,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 150.0% during the third quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,640,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in CTI BioPharma by 49.8% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 24,962 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

