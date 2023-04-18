CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Insider Dennis D. Kim Sells 112,219 Shares

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) insider Dennis D. Kim sold 112,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $1,070,569.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 0.27. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $10.10.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 23,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $525,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $406,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 910.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 113,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 102,430 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $763,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. William Blair began coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

