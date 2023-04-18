CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Insider Sells $69,873.38 in Stock

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) insider Dennis D. Kim sold 7,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $69,873.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CymaBay Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.10. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBAY. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.