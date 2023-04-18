Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Receives $56.21 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.21.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Shares of CYTK opened at $36.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.80. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $55.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 410.89%. Cytokinetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -4.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert Wong sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,985. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $174,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,716.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Wong sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,238 shares of company stock valued at $2,552,589. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at $298,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 56,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading

