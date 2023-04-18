Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,935 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 11,299 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $564,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $36.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.80. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $55.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 410.89%. The business’s revenue was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CYTK shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $445,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,058 shares in the company, valued at $15,706,075.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Robert Wong sold 3,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $445,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,706,075.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,238 shares of company stock worth $2,552,589 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading

