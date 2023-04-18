D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Benchmark

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Benchmark from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

D-Wave Quantum Stock Performance

Shares of QBTS stock opened at $0.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.20. D-Wave Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23.

Get D-Wave Quantum alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Launch, a quantum computing onboarding service; Ocean a full suite of open-source programming tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for D-Wave Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Wave Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.