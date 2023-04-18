Dana (NYSE:DAN) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Barclays

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dana from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.25.

DAN opened at $14.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average of $15.83. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.33). Dana had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dana will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dana by 478.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Dana by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Dana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

