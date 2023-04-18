Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Short Interest Update

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the March 15th total of 3,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 1,485.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Stock Performance
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Danaher Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.19%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.86.
Danaher Company Profile
Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Danaher (DHR)
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.