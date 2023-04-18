Daniel Argiros Acquires 100,000 Shares of Avante Logixx Inc. (CVE:XX) Stock

Avante Logixx Inc. (CVE:XX – Get Rating) Director Daniel Argiros bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, with a total value of C$99,870.00.

Shares of CVE XX opened at C$0.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.84. The firm has a market cap of C$25.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.54. Avante Logixx Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.65 and a 52 week high of C$1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19.

Avante Logixx (CVE:XX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.09 million during the quarter. Avante Logixx had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 29.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avante Logixx Inc. will post 0.0056051 earnings per share for the current year.

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides security services to residential clients in Canada. The company offers protective services, which includes guarding, patrol and rapid response, intelligent perimeter protection, secure transport, and international security travel advisory and transport; and electronic security services comprise home security services including system design, access control, and video and systems installation and service.

