Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Short Interest Up 27.1% in March

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the March 15th total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Daqo New Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DQ opened at $45.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.22. Daqo New Energy has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $77.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.51.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 40.36%. The company had revenue of $864.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Daqo New Energy will post 19.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Daqo New Energy

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DQ. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 137.6% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 34,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 19,965 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 67.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 65,361 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 8.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 89.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth $324,000.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading

