Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Friday, February 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $69.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -436.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.82 and its 200-day moving average is $75.30. Datadog has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $138.80.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.02 million. Equities research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $5,592,096.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,508,954.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total transaction of $4,979,066.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,067,236.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $5,592,096.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,508,954.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 647,777 shares of company stock valued at $47,227,341 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 218.3% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,775,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,707,000 after buying an additional 3,960,748 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $202,877,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,902,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,306,000 after buying an additional 2,577,508 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 104.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,783,000 after buying an additional 1,066,716 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,066,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,874,000 after buying an additional 965,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

