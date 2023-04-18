Dave Perrill Sells 12,500 Shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) Stock

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Rating) Director Dave Perrill sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total value of C$68,750.00.
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Trading Down 5.2 %
CVE HIVE opened at C$5.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$430.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 4.40. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$1.85 and a 12 month high of C$11.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.25.
About HIVE Blockchain Technologies
