Dave Perrill Sells 12,500 Shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) Stock

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Rating) Director Dave Perrill sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total value of C$68,750.00.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Trading Down 5.2 %

CVE HIVE opened at C$5.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$430.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 4.40. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$1.85 and a 12 month high of C$11.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.25.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

