Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Raised to $550.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $485.00 to $550.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $515.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $463.08.

DECK stock opened at $467.90 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $212.93 and a 1-year high of $475.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $429.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.92.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.41 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 31.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total value of $1,028,190.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,650.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,190.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,650.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total value of $14,414,082.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,981,059.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,825,000 after buying an additional 417,917 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $109,791,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,813,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 372.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 233,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,111,000 after buying an additional 184,331 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,657,000 after buying an additional 164,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

