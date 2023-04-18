DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Given New $132.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BTIG Research from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DXCM. Wolfe Research started coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $125.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $118.65 on Monday. DexCom has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $125.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.99.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $25,854.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,035,718.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DexCom news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $25,854.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,035,718.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $234,843.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,302,042.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 205,523 shares of company stock worth $22,407,183. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 5.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,624 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in DexCom during the third quarter worth $97,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in DexCom during the third quarter worth $503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

