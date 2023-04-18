DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong-Buy”

Raymond James upgraded shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Raymond James currently has $138.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $127.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $125.11.

DexCom Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of DXCM opened at $118.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.28 and its 200 day moving average is $110.99. The company has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of 146.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16. DexCom has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $125.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that DexCom will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.35, for a total transaction of $44,153.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,353,362.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.35, for a total value of $44,153.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,353,362.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $4,822,940.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,645 shares in the company, valued at $45,117,708.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,523 shares of company stock valued at $22,407,183 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 960 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,674 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.8% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,442 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

