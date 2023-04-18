DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Short Interest Up 27.1% in March

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the March 15th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

DFDS A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DFDDF opened at $33.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.95 and its 200 day moving average is $40.76. DFDS A/S has a fifty-two week low of $33.95 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10.

DFDS A/S Company Profile

DFDS A/S provides logistics solutions in Denmark and internationally. The company operates through Ferry and Logistics divisions. The Ferry division operates ferry routes in and around Europe transporting freight units, primarily trailers and passengers, as well as offers port terminal services. This division provides ferry services primarily to forwarders and hauliers, as well as manufacturers of heavy industrial goods, such as automotive, forest and paper products, metals, and chemicals; and operates passenger ships for passengers with own cars, mini cruises, business conferences, refuse derived fuel, and tour operators.

