DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Short Interest Up 27.1% in March

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the March 15th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
DFDS A/S Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DFDDF opened at $33.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.95 and its 200 day moving average is $40.76. DFDS A/S has a fifty-two week low of $33.95 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10.
DFDS A/S Company Profile
