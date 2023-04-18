Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) PT Lowered to $78.00 at KeyCorp

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $83.00 to $78.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DIN. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Dine Brands Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dine Brands Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.67.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of DIN opened at $66.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.81 and a 200 day moving average of $71.18. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $61.03 and a 52-week high of $82.43.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 41.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $41,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,639 shares in the company, valued at $528,542.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dine Brands Global

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,300,000 after acquiring an additional 231,654 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 321,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,752,000 after buying an additional 185,072 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 491.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 183,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,842,000 after buying an additional 152,317 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,052,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 224,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,499,000 after purchasing an additional 128,955 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dine Brands Global

(Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.